Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading Down 14.7% This Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001706 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $209.72 million and approximately $8.56 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00070401 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00053580 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000282 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00022838 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000916 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 597,222,592 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.