Moonbeam Price Reaches $0.35 (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001714 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $209.83 million and $9.18 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00070241 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00053474 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000280 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00022984 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000912 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 597,218,985 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Moonbeam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

