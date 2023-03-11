Morgan Stanley Boosts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $175.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Williams Trading lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.32.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of DKS opened at $146.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $152.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.41.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.11%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $20,734,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

