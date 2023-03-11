Morgan Stanley Boosts The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Price Target to GBX 1,760

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,580 ($19.00) to GBX 1,760 ($21.16) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WEGRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 1,900 ($22.85) to GBX 2,134 ($25.66) in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 1,850 ($22.25) to GBX 2,040 ($24.53) in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

The Weir Group Stock Performance

The Weir Group stock opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

