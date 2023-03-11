Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Position Raised by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,577,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 667,885 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $22,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDD. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE EDD traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.53. 270,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,542. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $5.02.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.