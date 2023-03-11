Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $27,000. Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 37.0% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 118.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 69.3% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $90.05 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $151.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

