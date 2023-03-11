Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Short Interest Update

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 275,800 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the February 13th total of 419,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 847,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Myomo Trading Down 3.3 %

Myomo stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,781,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,801. Myomo has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Myomo from $3.60 to $1.60 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Myomo

In other news, CEO Paul R. Gudonis bought 307,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 483,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,503.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Myomo news, CEO Paul R. Gudonis bought 307,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,345 shares in the company, valued at $159,503.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David A. Henry purchased 76,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,384.59. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 163,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,963.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 399,999 shares of company stock valued at $132,000 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYO. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Myomo by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 153,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Myomo in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Myomo by 66.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Myomo by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.98% of the company’s stock.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company that develops, designs, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders. It offers MyoPro, an upper-limb orthosis designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of certain patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, ALS or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

