Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 1,625.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Naked Wines Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NWINF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. 32,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,720. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33. Naked Wines has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $5.27.

Get Naked Wines alerts:

About Naked Wines

(Get Rating)

See Also

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019. Naked Wines plc was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwich, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.