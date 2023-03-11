Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 8th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.14 per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Napco Security Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.69. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $36.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $42.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.95 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 287,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $9,056,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,696,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,424,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $393,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,613.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 287,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $9,056,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,696,010 shares in the company, valued at $116,424,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,000. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 190.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 69.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 104.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 56,142 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 95.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

