National Bankshares Boosts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$36.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$29.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

FM has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$31.10.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$27.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$28.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81. The firm has a market cap of C$18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.11. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$18.67 and a twelve month high of C$45.38.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

