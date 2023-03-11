National Bankshares Cuts E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Price Target to C$4.25

E Automotive (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EINC. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of E Automotive from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of E Automotive from C$14.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of E Automotive from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of E Automotive from C$17.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$10.94.

TSE:EINC opened at C$3.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$172.12 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. E Automotive has a one year low of C$3.00 and a one year high of C$14.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

