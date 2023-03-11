National Bankshares Lowers Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$20.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on INE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cormark lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$19.65.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$14.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.55. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$13.53 and a one year high of C$20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 405.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

