National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) to Issue $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

National Fuel Gas has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. National Fuel Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect National Fuel Gas to earn $6.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $55.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.77 and a 200-day moving average of $63.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.66. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.19. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $658.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 21.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFG shares. Scotiabank lowered National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

