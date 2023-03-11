Natura &Co (NTCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Natura &Co Trading Down 3.5 %

NTCO opened at $5.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average of $5.20. Natura &Co has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 182,561 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the 4th quarter worth $591,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

