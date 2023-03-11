NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Short Interest Down 43.8% in February

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,743,400 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the February 13th total of 6,659,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,701.5 days.

Institutional Trading of NatWest Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NatWest Group stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of RBSPF remained flat at $3.33 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

