Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Short Interest Update

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 894,200 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the February 13th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $270,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 83.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $48,000. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus Biotechnology Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:NAUT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.22. 103,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,998. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.07.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:NAUT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nautilus Biotechnology will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

