Navcoin Market Capitalization Tops $3.57 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and $9,404.52 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0474 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00185529 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00087287 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00058744 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00053601 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004972 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000288 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000788 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,680,256 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

