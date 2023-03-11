Neblio Market Cap Tops $22.55 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $1.14 or 0.00005546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $22.55 million and $874,920.28 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00432318 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,989.54 or 0.29221873 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,842,635 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.