Nebulas (NAS) Price Down 17.7% Over Last Week

Nebulas (NAS) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. In the last week, Nebulas has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nebulas has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $64,007.52 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for about $0.0255 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nebulas alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00436617 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,045.35 or 0.29512437 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas (NAS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 79,812,065 coins and its circulating supply is 64,300,262 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio.

Nebulas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way.NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge.Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts:1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes;2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.