Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys New Shares in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,020,000 after purchasing an additional 165,682 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 229,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,994,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,673,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,740,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.08.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

NYSE:ABC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.60. 1,071,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,391. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $174.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.25 and a 200 day moving average of $155.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,664 shares of company stock worth $10,961,065. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Stories

