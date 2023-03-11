Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys New Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,496 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,703,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,887 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,019,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,315 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,944,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG Resources Trading Down 2.5 %

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.18.

NYSE:EOG traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.18. 4,313,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,160,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.70.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

