Neo Ivy Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 374.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Insmed were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Insmed by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,222,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,910,000 after buying an additional 364,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Insmed by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,353,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,564,000 after buying an additional 106,326 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Insmed by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,797,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,895,000 after buying an additional 242,092 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Insmed by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,551,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,467,000 after buying an additional 30,915 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Insmed by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,643,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,409,000 after buying an additional 384,952 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,109,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,708. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.69. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94.

Several research firms have recently commented on INSM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Insmed to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

In other Insmed news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $32,919.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,332 shares in the company, valued at $974,172.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 7,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $138,758.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,708 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $32,919.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,592 shares of company stock worth $518,005 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

