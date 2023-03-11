Neo Ivy Capital Management Increases Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 4,845.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 400.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Exelixis by 245.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.68. 5,563,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,443. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.80. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $423.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $711,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,503.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $711,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,503.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 77,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $1,333,741.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 527,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,039,775.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,870 shares of company stock worth $3,496,567. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

