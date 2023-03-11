Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $138,000 in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,556 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Western Digital by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDC. Benchmark upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James began coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.19.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of WDC stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,367,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average of $37.46. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $63.26.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

Further Reading

