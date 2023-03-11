Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $159,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,263,194,000 after buying an additional 1,044,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,714,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,599,980,000 after purchasing an additional 581,532 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $906,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,142,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $765,627,000 after purchasing an additional 326,545 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Truist Financial
In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Truist Financial Stock Performance
TFC traded down $2.78 on Friday, reaching $38.84. The stock had a trading volume of 26,845,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,561,379. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.85 and a 12-month high of $61.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.58. The company has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10.
Truist Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.
