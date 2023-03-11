Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $159,000 Investment in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,431 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Carter’s by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Carter’s by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,791,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,409,000 after buying an additional 103,413 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 203,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter’s

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $235,969.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,523,554.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carter’s Price Performance

Separately, Wedbush downgraded shares of Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

NYSE:CRI traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.02. 665,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.32. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.65 and a 1 year high of $97.68. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.55. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The firm had revenue of $912.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.10%.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

