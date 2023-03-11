Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,196 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 432,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,500,000 after acquiring an additional 203,096 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 228,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,881,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,532,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,244,416,000 after buying an additional 187,186 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3,214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 146,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after buying an additional 142,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRC traded down $14.25 on Friday, hitting $81.76. 51,420,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,485. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.79 and a 200-day moving average of $129.41. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $174.21.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

FRC has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.90.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

