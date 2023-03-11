Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth about $86,016,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 660.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,800 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,187,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,654 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,123,000 after purchasing an additional 953,110 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,165,000 after purchasing an additional 803,346 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.13. 1,804,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,981. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.76%.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.