Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Allegion by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Allegion by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Allegion by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.78.

Allegion Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE:ALLE traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.49. 883,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,341. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $87.33 and a 12-month high of $123.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.15 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 61.54%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.66%.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

See Also

