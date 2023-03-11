Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases New Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 28.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,809,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,518,000 after buying an additional 742,371 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3,313.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 691,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,949,000 after buying an additional 671,052 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth about $15,673,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 296.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 742,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,752,000 after buying an additional 554,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOG traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.46. 1,093,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.38.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.08 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Stories

