Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases Shares of 1,290 STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 75.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.83.

STERIS Stock Down 2.8 %

STERIS stock traded down $5.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.50. 773,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,710. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.35 and its 200 day moving average is $186.25. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $255.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -612.05, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -648.25%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

