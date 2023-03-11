Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Trading Down 7.4 %
Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.04. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 149.78% and a negative return on equity of 75.30%. The business had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
