Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.04. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 149.78% and a negative return on equity of 75.30%. The business had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 542,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

