NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Short Interest Down 46.3% in February

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 322,500 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the February 13th total of 600,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 339,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 48,255 shares during the period. CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 21.6% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 11.9% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 256,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 44,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBSE remained flat at $0.20 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 207,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,131. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31.

NeuBase Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBSE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorders. The firm’s therapies are built on a proprietary platform called PATrOL that encompasses a novel peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology combined with novel delivery shuttles that overcome many of the hurdles to selective mutation engagement, repeat dosing, and systemic delivery of genetic medicines.

