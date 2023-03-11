Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,889 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.32% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $175,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 9,693.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 17,254 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,284,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $158.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.17 and a 200 day moving average of $182.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.54 and a 1 year high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on JKHY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (down from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

