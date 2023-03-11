Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $171.31 Million Stock Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,469,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,578 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of NetScout Systems worth $171,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 664.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 228.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Infini Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $38.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.61.

Insider Activity at NetScout Systems

In other news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $61,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,262.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTCT. StockNews.com raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

