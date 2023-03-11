Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $198.52 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,954,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 409,426 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.21% of Prologis worth $198,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Prologis by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Prologis by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $116.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.06 and a 200-day moving average of $117.04. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $108.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.64%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

