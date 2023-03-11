Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $207.04 Million Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,407,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163,601 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kirby worth $207,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,486,000 after acquiring an additional 358,355 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,978,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,620,000 after acquiring an additional 225,645 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,120,000 after acquiring an additional 208,028 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kirby by 754.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,195 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 191,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kirby

In other news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $55,672.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,105.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rocky Dewbre bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,079 shares in the company, valued at $151,767. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $55,672.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 675 shares in the company, valued at $50,105.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,079 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kirby Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KEX shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of KEX opened at $70.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.89. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $55.03 and a twelve month high of $76.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Kirby had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $730.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Profile

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

Further Reading

