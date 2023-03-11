Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $247.49 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,365,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 373,050 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $247,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $123.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.30, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.56.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

