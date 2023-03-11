Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 34,610 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085,652 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,610 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.40% of Cadence Design Systems worth $178,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $885,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,677 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 102.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,778,000 after acquiring an additional 919,571 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,551,944,000 after acquiring an additional 462,306 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 69.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,090,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,237,000 after acquiring an additional 447,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 83.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 819,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,882,000 after acquiring an additional 371,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $39,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.80, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,195,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,682,858.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 207,116 shares of company stock worth $37,845,507 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $195.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $202.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.