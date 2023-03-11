Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,751,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,813 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $225,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,441,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 44.1% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,475,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $133.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.96. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $169.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.73 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $131,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,191.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $131,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,191.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $1,589,657.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,579.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,864 shares of company stock valued at $8,909,782. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Profile



Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Further Reading

