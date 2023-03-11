Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,348,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,205 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.37% of Church & Dwight worth $239,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Citigroup started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD opened at $83.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.88%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

