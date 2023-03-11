New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on April 26th

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th.

New York Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years. New York Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 200.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYMT opened at $8.83 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $807.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

NYMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on New York Mortgage Trust to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 137,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 48,945 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

Further Reading

