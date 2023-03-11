News Co. (ASX:NWSLV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

News Co. (ASX:NWSLV – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from News’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.69.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

