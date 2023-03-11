Nexo 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.61 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 11th. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. Nexo has a market cap of $321.49 million and $4.61 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00002835 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.08 or 0.00431248 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,886.24 or 0.29149517 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo launched on April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official message board is nexo.io/blog. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency.

NEXO Token holders receive up to 12% interest per annum, paid out daily, on the NEXO Tokens held in both the Savings and Credit Line wallets of their Nexo accounts. Plus, holding NEXO Tokens automatically makes users a part of Nexo’s Loyalty Program which enables the following:

Higher yields on crypto and fiat with our Earn suite.

Preferential borrowing rates for the Instant Crypto Credit Lines™.

Free crypto withdrawals.”

Nexo Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

