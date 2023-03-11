NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $73.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.77. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $145.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

