NFT Gaming (NASDAQ:NFTG) Trading Down 6.3%

The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFTG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 45,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 203,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

The NFT Gaming Company Inc is involved in developing a digital gaming platform and community which will offer users the ability to mint unique avatars playable in all of the games on the platform in the form of non-fungible tokens. The NFT Gaming Company Inc is based in Roseland, NJ.

