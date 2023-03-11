Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $69.46

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $69.46 and last traded at $70.00, with a volume of 49156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.
Nicolet Bankshares Stock Down 1.8 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.72.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,801,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,931,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,746,000. Institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.
Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nicolet Bankshares (NIC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.