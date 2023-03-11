Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $69.46

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $69.46 and last traded at $70.00, with a volume of 49156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Down 1.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.21). Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $82.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,801,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,931,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,746,000. Institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

Featured Articles

