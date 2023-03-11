Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys 5,350 Shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,032,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 1.44% of Slam worth $10,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Slam by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Slam by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slam during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slam during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Slam by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Slam Stock Performance

Shares of Slam stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. Slam Corp. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04.

Slam Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

