Nomura Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,993 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $9,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 6.8% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 2.3% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Teradyne by 27.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,847 shares of company stock worth $7,452,053 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $101.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $127.29.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. Teradyne’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.52.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

