Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases 75,283 Shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 795,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,283 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 1.11% of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I worth $7,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 2,412.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

LGAC opened at $10.18 on Friday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04.

About Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.